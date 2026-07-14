Police seize P1.45M in shabu, arrest 5 in Iloilo sweeps

REGIONAL police arrested five suspected drug dealers, including three high-value targets, and seized more than P1.45 million worth of shabu in separate operations across Iloilo province on July 13.

The sweep, spanning Iloilo City and the nearby municipality of Pavia, netted approximately 213 grams of illegal drugs, according to authorities.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, praised the local units for weakening local drug networks.

"Every drug personality arrested and every gram of shabu seized is another step toward a safer and more secure Western Visayas," Tuaño said, urging the public to continue reporting suspicious activities.

The largest bust occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. in Zone 2, Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

The Iloilo City Police Office’s City Drug Enforcement Unit, alongside maritime police and local Swat teams, arrested two suspects classified as high-value individuals.

Police identified the suspects by their aliases: Neneng, a 38-year-old unemployed resident of Mandurriao, and Nor, a 34-year-old babysitter.

Officers recovered 15 heat-sealed plastic sachets and one tied bag containing about 150 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P1.02 million.

Two other individuals were arrested in minor, related operations in the city that evening, bringing the city's total seizure to 153.02 grams.

Earlier that afternoon, municipal police in nearby Pavia conducted a separate sting in Barangay Cabugao Sur.

At 5:28 p.m., operatives arrested a 42-year-old home-service massage therapist identified only as Nil.

Investigators said Nil was a high-value target who had previously surrendered under the government's "Tokhang" program and completed community-based rehabilitation. Police had monitored Nil for nearly four weeks prior to the arrest.

The Pavia operation yielded eight sachets of shabu weighing about 60 grams, valued at P408,000.

All five suspects are being held in police custody and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)