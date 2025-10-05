Police seize P1.4M shabu in Iloilo City operation

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) and three street-level individuals (SLIs) were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the confiscation of about 210 grams of shabu worth approximately P1.4 million in Zone 2, Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 8:13 p.m. October 4, 2025.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Jomar, 42, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Acuit, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo; alias Ange, 27, construction worker; alias Brie, 37, laborer; and alias Mel, 28, welder—all residents of Barangay Quintin Salas, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The operation was carried out by joint elements of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in coordination with the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 – Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, and the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team.

Confiscated from the suspects were 17 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, one sachet sealed with masking tape, three knot-tied transparent sachets, two rolled aluminum foils, one aluminum strip containing drug residue, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the operating teams for their effective coordination and continued efforts in combating the drug menace across the region.

“This successful operation once again demonstrates our firm commitment to keeping Western Visayas free from the menace of illegal drugs. We commend our operating units for their dedication and professionalism, and we call on the public to remain vigilant and cooperative as we continue to pursue a drug-free community,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo, also commended the participating personnel for their sustained efforts in the city’s intensified anti-drug operations.

“The more we accomplish, the more lives, families, dreams, and futures we save. This is our strength against illegal drug peddlers—not to falter, but to continue our campaign for the welfare of our community. Let this serve as a stern warning: ICPO will not stop until we find you and put you behind bars,” Legada said.

The confiscated illegal drugs were turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit in Western Visayas for laboratory examination, while the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of ICPS 3. They will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested suspects remain in custody as the Icpo prepares to file the necessary criminal charges, ensuring accountability under existing laws. Police officials reaffirmed that the successful outcome of this operation serves as a warning to those involved in drug trafficking and as reassurance to residents that authorities are committed to maintaining peace and order in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)