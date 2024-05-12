Police seize P1.7 million worth of shabu in San Dionisio buy-bust operation

THE Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), San Dionisio Municipal Police Station, and Iloilo Maritime Police Station seized approximately P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation conducted in Barangay Santol, San Dionisio, Iloilo, at 3:38 p.m., on May 11, 2024,

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Ian, 40, a jobless high-value individual from Barangay Santol, and alias Jason, 34, a jobless street-level individual residing in Barangay Bundolan, San Dionisio.

Authorities reported a buy-bust operation resulting in the discovery of approximately 250 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P1,700,000.

Other non-drug items were also confiscated during the operation.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Ippo, commended the diligence of the Ilonggo police officers who continue to pursue drug dealers in the province.

He also acknowledged the significant role of community support in sustaining their efforts towards a drug-free Iloilo.

"This is, by far, the biggest volume of shabu seized in a single operation this week. The dedication of our operatives is truly commendable. I appeal to the Ilonggo community to continue supporting us in our campaigns against all forms of criminality, especially illegal drugs," Razalan said.

The suspects are currently detained at the San Dionisio Municipal Police Station and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)