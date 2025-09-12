Police seize P1M 'shabu' in Iloilo buy-bust

THREE drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), were arrested in a buy-bust that yielded some 150 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth over P1 million in Barangay Gines, Janiuay, Iloilo, at around 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6) identified the suspects as alias Pudo, 45, married, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Pangilihan, Janiuay, Iloilo, listed as an HVI; alias Tantan, 53, married, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Gines, Janiuay, Iloilo, tagged as a street-level individual (SVI); and alias Ana, 32, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Badlan, Calinog, Iloilo, also classified as an SVI.

Authorities seized seven plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,020,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, PRO-6 regional director, lauded the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) operatives for their continued efforts against illegal drugs.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the relentless efforts of the Police Regional Office 6 in suppressing the proliferation of illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We will remain firm in our commitment to protect our communities from the dangers of this menace and ensure that those involved will face the full force of the law,” Ligan said.

The buy-bust was carried out by PDEU Team 2 with support from PDEU Team 1, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Janiuay Municipal Police Station, and the 603rd Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-6).

The suspects are now detained at the Janiuay Municipal Police Station and will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Ligan also urged the public to support authorities by reporting information that could aid in tracking and arresting drug personalities in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)