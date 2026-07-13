Police seize P2.82M in shabu, arrest 3 in Iloilo stings

REGIONAL police arrested three high-value drug suspects and seized around P2.82 million worth of shabu in two separate weekend buy-busts in Iloilo province, authorities said.

The operations, conducted over a 24-hour period by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) alongside partner agencies, netted a combined total of about 415 grams of the illegal drug.

In the larger of the two stings, police arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man, identified only by his alias Boy, at 10:51 a.m. July 10 in Barangay Jelicuon Montinola, Cabatuan.

Authorities recovered four sachets containing about 340 grams of shabu with an estimated standard price of P2.31 million.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of PRO 6, said the Cabatuan operation was the culmination of nearly one year of intelligence monitoring, surveillance, and validation.

"This operation reflects the PRO6 Way — intelligence first, coordination always, and results that speak for themselves," Tuaño said. "Nearly one year of patient intelligence work, surveillance, and validation led to this successful operation."

The Cabatuan bust was executed by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 1, with support from Team 2, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 6, regional intelligence units, and local municipal police.

The arrest followed a separate operation a day earlier in Barangay Pulao, Dumangas, where law enforcement teams arrested two other high-value individuals at 1:56 p.m. July 9.

The suspects in that sting, identified by their aliases Hulsey, 43, and Samuel, 36, are both unemployed residents of Dumangas.

Agents seized seven heat-sealed and one knot-tied plastic sachet containing about 75 grams of shabu, valued at P510,000. Marked buy-bust money was also recovered at both scenes.

"PRO 6 will continue to pursue drug personalities with discipline, accountability, and a firm commitment to uphold the rule of law," Tuaño said regarding the ongoing crackdown, urging the public to continue reporting local drug activity.

All three suspects remain in municipal police custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)