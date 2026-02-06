Police seize P3.5M shabu in Passi City buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) seized more or less 515 grams of shabu worth about P3,502,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Agdahon, Passi City, Iloilo, around 11:40 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026.

Arrested during the operation were alias Danny, 60, a high-value individual of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Ippo, and alias Joecel, 54, a street-value individual. Both suspects are jobless and residents of Passi City, Iloilo.

The operation was carried out by elements of the PDEU Team 2 of the Ippo, in coordination with the Passi City Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Police recovered six plastic sachets containing shabu, the marked buy-bust money, and several non-drug items from the suspects during the operation.

The suspects were taken into police custody while the seized illegal drugs were turned over for proper documentation and laboratory examination.

Appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“The seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs is a clear manifestation of the dedication of our personnel to eliminate the menace of illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We assure the public that your Western Visayas police will continue to do our best to achieve a drug-free community for the sake of future generations,” Ligan said.

The Ippo said the operation forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign of the PRO 6 aimed at dismantling drug networks and preventing the distribution of illegal drugs in communities across the province. (Leo Solinap)