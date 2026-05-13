Police seize P3.6M in drugs, arrest 4 HVIs in Iloilo

AUTHORITIES arrested four high-value individuals and seized more than P3.6 million worth of substance believed to be illegal drugs in a series of intensified anti-narcotics operations across Iloilo City and the province on May 11 and 12, 2026.

The operations, led by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), resulted in the recovery of approximately 529 grams of shabu and a small amount of marijuana.

The largest haul occurred in Estancia at 11:45 p.m. on May 11. Officers from the Estancia Municipal Police Station and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company arrested a 37-year-old suspect identified as alias Ed. Police seized 254 grams of shabu valued at P1,727,200 and P2,400 worth of marijuana leaves in Barangay Cano-an.

Ed, a resident of Balasan, was reportedly out on bail for previous drug charges at the time of his arrest.

"PRO 6 remains relentless in its fight against illegal drugs," said Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director. "This successful operation reflects the dedication and strong coordination of our operating units."

In Iloilo City, joint units from the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Maritime Police, and Station 2 conducted back-to-back stings in the La Paz District:

Barangay Nabitasan: At 9:20 p.m. on May 11, police arrested alias Jolan, 30. They recovered 140 grams of suspected shabu worth P952,000.

Barangay Baldoza: At 1:15 a.m. on May 12, authorities arrested alias Charlie, 38, a tricycle driver. Officers seized 55 grams of suspected shabu valued at P374,000.

Both suspects are residents of Barangay Sinikway, Lapuz District.

A fourth operation took place in Lemery at 3:30 p.m. on May 12. Following three weeks of surveillance, the Lemery Municipal Police arrested alias Nik, 26, in Barangay Almeñana. Police confiscated 80 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P544,000.

Iloilo Provincial Director Colonel Bayani Razalan credited the Lemery arrest to tips from the community.

"Congratulations to Lemery MPS for the successful arrest," Razalan said in a translated statement. "Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province."

All four suspects are in police custody and face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. If convicted, they face penalties of life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million. (Leo Solinap)