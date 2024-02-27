Police seize P442,000 'shabu' in Pavia, Iloilo

THE Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Iloilo Provincial Police Office-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit(IPPO-PDEU) arrested two suspects and confiscated P442,000 worth of suspected shabu in Pavia, Iloilo, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The operation, which was conducted at around 8:12 p.m. Monday, in Purok 4, Pavia, Iloilo, resulted in the arrest of live-in partners identified as alias Jayson, 33 a high-value individual (HVI) and Elen, 47 street-level drug individuals (STI). Both were reported residents of Deca Homes Barangay Pandac, Pavia.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 14 sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other illegal drug-related paraphernalia. Authorities confiscated approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P442,000.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Pavia Police Station and face charges in violation of the Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated drugs are being examined by Regional Forensic Unit in Western Visayas (RFU 6) for laboratory examination.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas, commended the collaborative efforts of the operating units.

"I applaud the concerted efforts and unwavering determination of the operating units in fighting the drug menace in the region. This operation exemplifies the PNP's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Western Visayas," Wanky said.