Police seize P4.8M shabu, arrest 15 suspects

AT LEAST 15 people were arrested and 709 grams of shabu worth P4.8 million were seized in a two-day anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas.

The operations were conducted from 6 a.m. of September 27 to 5:59 a.m. of September 29, 2024.

Three of the 15 arrested persons were identified as high value individuals (HVIs), while 12 were identified as street level individuals (SLIs).

The biggest haul came from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, which confiscated 360 grams of shabu valued at P2,448,000 and arrested four suspects in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, on September 28.

Among those arrested were HVIs identified as alias Dan-dan, 32, and alias Tito, 24, along with two SLIs, alias Jr., 32, and alias Ros, 29.

The Iloilo City Police Office's (Icpo) largest confiscation amounted to P958,000 worth of shabu, while the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) seized P751,600 worth of shabu.

Additional contributions came from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), which seized 360 grams of shabu worth P530,000, and the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), which confiscated 132 grams worth P132,000.

In the Ippo operation, the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended alias Anejo, 34, a resident of Barangay Ipil, Calinog, Iloilo.

The operation, conducted at 7:09 a.m. of September 27, 2024, in Barangay Dalid, Calinog, Iloilo, resulted in the seizure of 110 grams of shabu worth P748,000. The data was incorporated into the Ippo.

Ippo Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan praised the operating team's fight against illegal drugs and urged those involved to cease or face severe consequences, citing past arrests like alias Nejo as evidence of their dedication to community safety.

“Stop engaging in illegal drugs now. Otherwise, you will end up in jail. Life is far too precious to waste on drugs. Cherish your life and the well-being of your family,” Razalan said.

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky lauded the collective effort of the regional police units, highlighting the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community in combating illegal drugs.

“These accomplishments reflect the strength of the partnership between the police, the community and other law enforcement agencies. Without the support of our partners, we would not have achieved this level of success. We are confident that through the continued cooperation, vigilance, and support of everyone, we can identify and apprehend those who are still engaged in illegal drug activities,” he added.

Wanky also emphasized the importance of further investigation to dismantle the drug networks.

"Continue your focus operations against illegal drugs. Ensure that these suspects are thoroughly investigated to uncover their cohorts if there is any," he added.

All suspects are currently under police custody and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)