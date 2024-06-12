Police seize P544,000 worth of shabu in successful drug bust

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two individuals suspected of drug trafficking in a pre-dawn operation on June 11, 2024.

Police apprehended alias Tibong, a high-value individual (HVI), and Nonoy, a street-level individual (SVI), both legal-age, single, and jobless.

Both are residents of Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo.

The operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens for over two months. Both suspects were reportedly included on the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) list for involvement in illegal drug activities in Pavia.

According to the gathered information, the suspects allegedly sourced their drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them within the town of Pavia.

The police operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 80 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P544,000 based on the standard drug price.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Pavia MPS for their successful operation.

He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the Iloilo community in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Your unceasing drive to eliminate the proliferation of illegal drugs in your area is highly commendable. I also expressed my admiration for the commitment shown by the Ilonggos to support their Ilonggo Cops in the campaign against Illegal Drugs," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)