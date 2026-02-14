Police seize P612,000 shabu in Pavia drug sting

PAVIA police seized 90 grams of suspected shabu worth P612,000 and arrested three suspects in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mali-ao, Pavia, Iloilo, at 7 p.m. February 13, 2026.

Colonel Bayani Razalan, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) director, identified the main target as "Renz," 27, a helper from Barangay Ilaya, Ivisan, Capiz. Police classified Renz as a high-value individual.

Also arrested were "Toto," 18, of Ivisan, Capiz, and "Victor," of Barangay Pal-agon, Pavia. Both are newly identified street-level individuals.

The Station Drug Enforcement Team led by Captain Ritz Field Presquito carried out the operation.

Razalan commended the team and credited the public's cooperation for the success. He said the unity between the police and citizens is vital in stopping the spread of illegal drugs and holding offenders accountable.

Authorities said the operation followed a month of validation and monitoring after residents reported the suspects' activities. Investigators said the suspects allegedly sourced the drugs from Iloilo City for distribution in Pavia.

The three suspects are in the custody of the Pavia police. They face charges for violating Republic Act 165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo continues its campaign against illegal drugs to maintain peace and order in the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)