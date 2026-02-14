Police seize P680,000 shabu in Mina drug sting

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old high-value individual (HVI) and seized 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000 in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mina East, Mina, Iloilo, at 5:19 p.m. February 13, 2026.

Operatives of the Mina Municipal Council police station arrested "Noynoy," a laborer and resident of Barangay Tolarucan, after he allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating team.

“We will not allow drug personalities to endanger our communities. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its commitment to rid Western Visayas of illegal drugs through aggressive operations and strong community partnership,” Ligan said.

Colonel Bayani Razalan, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) director, also lauded the Mina police and recognized the community's support in the arrest.

Razalan said the success of the operation provides further inspiration to the police to continue the campaign against illegal drugs throughout the province.

The operation was carried out by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) led by Lt. Redan Octaviano. Authorities confiscated three additional plastic sachets of suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

Police said the arrest followed a month of surveillance after residents provided information regarding the suspect's activities. Operatives confirmed the suspect reportedly sourced his supply from Iloilo City for distribution in Mina.

The suspect is in the custody of the Mina police. Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, have been filed. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)