Police seize shabu from drug suspect in Mandurriao buy-bust

POLICE seized around 60 grams of shabu from a high-value individual (HVI) during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Navais, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The operation was carried out by the Iloilo City Police Office – City Drug Enforcement Unit, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

Police identified the suspect as alias Dev, 35, an HVI temporarily residing in Mandurriao. Eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items were recovered during the operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating teams for the arrest and the drug confiscation.

“I commend the dedication of our operating units on the ground. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to eradicate the drug menace in our communities and sends a strong warning to those who continue to engage in illegal activities,” Ligan said.

“I also urge the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting our campaign so that together we can build a safer, more peaceful, and drug-free region,” Ligan added.

The arrested suspect is now detained. Authorities said formal charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed. The offenses carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10 million as provided by law. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)