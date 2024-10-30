Police step up security measures for Undas 2024

WITH Undas 2024, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) has intensified its security protocols to safeguard residents and visitors during All Saints' and All Souls' Days observances, from October 31 to November 2, 2024.

The Icpo’s specific Undas 2024 measures include:

* Enhanced police presence in cemeteries, churches, and other key public spaces, supplemented by force multipliers.

* Traffic enforcers stationed in high-traffic areas to prevent congestion and manage vehicle flow near cemeteries.

* Police Assistance Desks (Pads) strategically placed at cemeteries and major transport hubs to aid the public and respond to emergencies.

* Coordination with medical teams to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada outlined a multi-faceted security plan aimed at maintaining peace and order across cemeteries, transport hubs, and other public spaces.

“As we anticipate thousands of visitors at cemeteries, it’s essential that we work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance,” Legada said.

Legada emphasized the need for collaboration with local government units, barangay officials, and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of thousands of visitors at cemeteries.

The Icpo’s plan includes increased police visibility, traffic management, and strict enforcement of city ordinances.

Legada emphasized the importance of cooperation to achieve their goal of “zero major incidents, no injuries, and certainly no casualties.”

“We encourage everyone to follow the rules and cooperate with our personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful Undas,” Legada added.

As a further precaution, the Icpo urged residents to secure their homes before leaving, noting that incidents of burglary and theft tend to rise during the holiday period.

Legada advised, "We ask for the community’s support in safeguarding their homes and reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through our hotline numbers 0908-377-0194 and 335-0299."

Strict regulations under Executive Order 138-A, Series of 2024, signed by Acting Iloilo City Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon on October 22, are also in effect.

The order bans liquor, explosives, firearms without security clearance, sharp objects, videoke or loud sound systems, gambling materials, and overnight stays in cemeteries.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas will deploy 1,900 police personnel for security coverage on All Saints' and All Souls' Day, covering cemeteries, transport terminals, and ports. (Leo Solinap)