Police to deploy 1,900 personnel, implement restrictions for Undas safety in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) is deploying approximately 1,900 officers across the region to ensure public safety during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

This deployment includes personnel assigned to cemeteries, transport terminals, ports, and other areas where large gatherings are expected. Police assistance desks will be set up in these areas to provide support and enhance security.

PRO in Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, emphasized the significance of cooperation with local government units, other law enforcement agencies, and additional support from force multipliers and Advocacy Support Groups.

"In our security coverage, we will closely coordinate and collaborate with the local government units, other law enforcement agencies, force multipliers and Advocacy Support Group will also be tapped to assist in the operation," Wanky said.

To strengthen security, PRO-Western Visayas will conduct checkpoints, increase police visibility, and implement other interventions aimed at deterring criminal activity.

"To support our deployment, checkpoint and law enforcement operations, police visibility and other police interventions be made to prevent the lawless elements from perpetrating their evil plans,” added Wanky.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Government has issued guidelines to reinforce public safety, as specified in Executive Order 138-A s. 2024, which outlines prohibited items and activities in cemeteries, memorial parks, and similar places.

Restricted items include alcohol, highly combustible materials, sharp objects, drones, videoke machines, sound devices, gambling paraphernalia, and items that could cause disturbances.

These restrictions are in effect from October 29 at 12 a.m. to November 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)