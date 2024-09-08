Police uncover P6.8M worth of shabu in Murcia traffic accident

A TRAFFIC accident in Murcia town led to the discovery of a large stash of illegal drugs on September 7, 2024.

Brigadier General Jack L. Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas, commended the police officers for their vigilance in uncovering the illegal drug activity.

He has instructed the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the source of the drugs and the suspect's involvement in the drug trade.

Police officers responding to the accident in Barangay Salvacion noticed suspicious behavior from one of the individuals involved, identified as alias Carl, 29. Upon further investigation, authorities found approximately 1 kilogram of suspected shabu in his possession.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of P6.8 million.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is set to face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)