Police warn vs bomb jokes after false threat at Iloilo City campus

ILOILO City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada reminded the public that making, sharing, or joking about bomb threats is a criminal offense after a false threat disrupted a university in Barangay Jaro, Iloilo City, Wednesday morning, November 12, 2025.

Personnel from the City Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit (EOD/K9) immediately responded and conducted a full inspection of the area. After a thorough search, authorities declared the premises free of explosives and safe at around 10:26 a.m.

Initial investigation showed that a 15-year-old Grade 10 student on campus received a Facebook Messenger message from a former student referencing a post by an account named “Sara.” The message falsely claimed that timed bombs had been planted on campus in retaliation for the alleged unfair treatment of students by teachers. Police later verified that the message was baseless and untrue.

Legada cautioned the public against sharing unverified information that could create panic or alarm.

“Bomb jokes or threats, whether made in person or online, can create panic, endanger lives, and waste vital resources. Let us act responsibly and work together to keep our schools safe, so our students can learn without fear or trauma,” said Legada.

The Icpo is now coordinating with other concerned police units and school authorities to trace the origin of the false message and to take possible legal action against those responsible.

Police also urged the public to stay alert but calm, and to report any suspicious messages, social media posts, or activities to the nearest police station, through 911, or by calling the Icpo hotlines at 0908-377-0194 or (033) 335-0299. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)