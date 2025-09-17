Pregnancy pills found on slain female NPA in Capiz clash

A FEMALE member of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) was killed in a clash with government troops in Barangay Lahug, Tapaz, Capiz on September 13, 2025, where soldiers also seized an M16 assault rifle, ammunition, war materials, and pregnancy prevention pills.

Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde), said the discovery highlights the exploitation of women inside the insurgent ranks.

“This is not just a war being fought in the mountains—it’s a war being waged on the bodies of young women. The CPP-NPA claims to fight for the oppressed, yet they themselves perpetuate oppression and violence against their own,” Patricio said.

(https://www.sunstar.com.ph/iloilo/female-npa-medic-slain-in-tapaz-clash)

Christine May Capaducio, also known by the aliases Sheryl, Elsa, Paday, and Isa, was identified as the fatality. Intelligence reports and testimonies from former rebels confirmed her role as a platoon medic for the Regional Headquarters, Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay (KR-Panay). During the encounter, authorities recovered an M16 assault rifle (5.56mm), 72 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, one bandolier, and four backpacks.

Authorities said testimonies from former NPA members revealed that female combatants "are often coerced into sexual relationships," silenced through threats and punishment, and forced to use birth control to prevent pregnancies that could disrupt combat operations or expose abuse within the movement.

The discovery of pregnancy pills among the belongings of a slain CPP-NPA insurgent has corroborated long-standing allegations by former rebels and survivors. These findings indicate that young female recruits are allegedly being exploited, manipulated, and abused by senior cadre commanders within the organization, often masked as revolutionary discipline or duty.

The incident comes as government agencies and youth organizations intensify campaigns warning students and young professionals about the realities of insurgent recruitment. Officials said the CPP-NPA actively targets youth through schools, universities, and online platforms, using ideological narratives that often lead recruits into a cycle of violence and exploitation.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) urged young Filipinos to remain vigilant against recruitment and to protect their future.

“Young women deserve freedom, dignity, and a future—not a life in the shadows of war, stripped of their voice and their rights,” Patricio said.

Authorities added that the recent encounter serves as evidence of the abuses hidden within insurgent camps and called on the public to reject the “lies and deception” of the CPP-NPA. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)