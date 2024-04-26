Preparing for rationalization of water supply in Iloilo City

METRO Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) announced the implementation of a water rationing system in Iloilo City starting April 30, 2024.

This measure comes as the city grapples with declining water supply levels due to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

Angelo David Berba, MPIW's chief operating officer (COO), said the water supply production level decreased from 60.494 to 60.065 million liters daily (MLD), now reaching below a critical level.

The typical water supply level ranges from 70 to 80 million liters per day. The bulk water supply of MPIW is below the critical level of 65 mld.

Currently, the water level of the dam stands at 93.74 meters above sea level (ASL). The standard operating level is set at 94.85 meters, while the critical level is anything below 94.85 meters.

"The water levels in Aganan River, Maamin Dam, and Tigum River are experiencing a rapid decrease, likely due to the ongoing impact of El Niño. Due to the extended period of drought and increasing temperatures, there has been a decrease in the amount of bulk water being produced," Berba said.

To manage the limited water supply, MPIW will implement a rationing schedule.

The first day's schedule, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following day, will affect the following areas:

* Jaro South: Arguelles, Benedicto, Caluhan, Cuartero, Desamparados, El 98, Castilla (Claudio Lopez), Fajardo, Javellana, Libertad, Santa Isabel, Lopez Jaena, Luna, and Maria Cristina

* All barangays in La Paz and Lapuz Districts

Areas exempted from the first day's rationing include:

* Mandurriao South (barangays Navais, Tabucan, and Airport)

* All barangays in Molo District except Barangay So-oc

The water rationing schedule will rotate across different districts in the following days.

Berba expressed hope that weather conditions will improve in the coming weeks. However, he emphasized the importance of water conservation during this critical time.

"Since it's not raining today, our solution is to save water and provide water scheduling. We need to conserve water for the next few weeks if rain doesn't come," Berba said.

Berba said water scheduling will only be in effect for a limited period of two to three weeks. He said, he is Hopefull there will be some significant improvements to our bulk water supply in the near future.

"Our immediate water scheduling for the short term, especially this year and the next few years, is to reduce non-revenue water to an acceptable level. The midterm solution is desalination, but it's expensive. Our long-term goal is an allocation from the Jalaur Dam Development Project of 90 million litters a day for domestic use," Berba said.

Iloilo City residents are urged to be mindful of their water usage and implement water-saving practices during the rationing period. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)