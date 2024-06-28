Pride Month celebration held in Zarraga, Iloilo

ILOILO. Guests and members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather for Pride Month Celebration in Zarraga, Iloilo, hosted by the municipality and initiated by Iloilo Second District Representative Micheal Gorriceta. (Photo by Leo Solinap)

Leo Solinap

THE municipality of Zarraga, Iloilo hosted the Pride Month Celebration on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Close to 500 members of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered for the event, which was initiated by the Second District Representative of the Province of Iloilo Micheal Gorriceta.

The eight towns in the Second District of Iloilo include Leganes, Pavia, Zarraga, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, and Leon

The founder of the LGBTQIA+ organization of the Second District is Dr. Kathryn Joyce Gorriceta, the wife of Gorriceta.

"We are committed to carrying on our advocacy for the rights of all LGBTQIA+ persons and are appreciative of the community's and our political representatives' support. You are our first priority, and you already know that," Dr. Gorriceta.

Dr. Gorriceta, along with Ramie Corillo and eight municipalities' LGBTQIA+ organization presidents, emphasized the association's objective to promote community acceptance and belonging.

Dr. Gorriceta said the rainbow flag symbolizes life, freedom, happiness, unity, hope, and equality, aiming to spread its values across the district through its symbolic representation.

Miss Eco International Philippines 2025 Alexie Mae Caimoso Brooks was also invited as a guest to the event.

"The key is to love yourself, be true to yourself, and maintain confidence, regardless of your current shape," Brooks said.

Rep. Gorriceta delivered a message of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, while Brooks shared her personal struggles and emphasized the significance of self-love and confidence, despite societal norms, in her inspirational message.

"Being the proud hosts of this Pride Month celebration in Zarraga, our goal is to let everyone know that they are loved, welcomed, and very much welcome here," Rep. Gorriceta said.

The municipality's covered gym hosted various programs and a parade, with the opening ceremony taking place at 9 a.m.

Participants in the parade carried rainbow flags and wore colorful costumes, celebrating their pride and diversity.

The Pride Month Celebration in Zarraga was a resounding success, providing a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community to come together and celebrate their identity. The celebrations will continue until June 29. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)