PRO 6 accounts for 329 wanted persons in September manhunt operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) accounted for 329 wanted persons across Western Visayas from September 1 to 30 through intensified intelligence-driven manhunt and focused police operations, according to a consolidated accomplishment report released October 6, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of PRO 6, credited operating units for the results and said the regional police would continue pursuing people with outstanding warrants to bring them before the courts.

“Ang pagkaka-account sa 329 wanted persons sa loob lamang ng isang buwan ay malinaw na resulta ng masinsing intelligence work, mahusay na koordinasyon, at determinasyon ng ating mga operating unit. Hindi natin luluwagan ang ating pagtugis sa mga taong may warrant of arrest. Patuloy natin silang tutuntonin upang maiharap sa hukuman at mapanagot alinsunod sa batas,” Tuaño said.

(Accounting for 329 wanted persons in just one month is the clear result of meticulous intelligence work, excellent coordination, and the determination of our operating units. We will not slacken our pursuit of individuals with outstanding arrest warrants; we will continue to track them down to bring them before the court and hold them accountable in accordance with the law.)

Of the 329 wanted persons accounted for during the month, 233 were classified as other wanted persons, while 96 were considered most wanted persons.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number with 157 wanted persons, consisting of 99 other wanted persons and 58 most wanted persons.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed with 52 wanted persons, including 36 other wanted persons and 16 most wanted persons.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) accounted for 41 wanted persons — 35 other wanted persons and six most wanted persons.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) recorded 32 wanted persons, consisting of 28 other wanted persons and four most wanted persons, while the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) accounted for 27 — 22 other wanted persons and five most wanted persons.

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) accounted for nine wanted persons, including six other wanted persons and three most wanted persons.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), meanwhile, accounted for seven other wanted persons.

The figures reported by the individual police units total 325, four fewer than the PRO 6 regional total of 329 stated in the consolidated report. The October 6 release did not provide a unit breakdown for the remaining four wanted persons.

PRO 6 said the 96 most wanted persons accounted for during September included 10 at the regional level, 23 at the provincial level, seven at the city level, 50 at the Municipal Police Station (MPS) level and six who were unranked.

Tuaño said locating people with outstanding warrants and bringing them before the courts remains a priority of the regional police.

He also called on communities across Western Visayas to continue providing information that could help authorities locate other wanted persons.

“Hinihikayat natin ang publiko na patuloy na makipagtulungan sa kapulisan. Ang bawat impormasyong maibabahagi ninyo ay maaaring maging susi upang matunton ang isang wanted person at maiwasan ang panibagong banta sa kaligtasan ng ating mga komunidad,” Tuaño said.

(We encourage the public to continue cooperating with the police. Any information you share could be the key to locating a wanted person and preventing further threats to the safety of our communities.)

PRO 6 said it would continue intensified manhunt operations through intelligence gathering and coordination among its operating units as part of efforts to locate individuals facing outstanding warrants across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)