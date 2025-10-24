PRO 6 arrested 12 drug suspects, seized P2.1M 'shabu'

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign with the arrest of 12 drug suspects and the confiscation of more than 300 grams of suspected shabu worth about P2.1 million in a series of operations across the region from 6 a.m. of October 23 to 6 a.m. of October 24, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the operations resulted in the arrest of five high-value individuals (HVIs) and seven street-level individuals (SLIs).

The anti-drug drive was carried out through seven coordinated operations conducted by different police units across Western Visayas.

Recovered from the suspects were 53 plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 311 grams and 20 grams of suspected marijuana.

The seized items were placed under police custody for proper documentation, while charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing in court.

One of the major operations, conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas around 10 p.m. on October 23, led to the arrest of four cousins — three classified as HVIs and one as an SLI — and the confiscation of 135 grams of suspected shabu.

Meanwhile, separate operations by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) in Barangay Lawigan, San Joaquin, and Poblacion South, Oton, yielded 140 grams of suspected shabu and the arrest of two HVIs.

Ligan lauded the efforts of all participating units for their dedication and professionalism in the execution of these operations.

“Our fight against illegal drugs continues with the same intensity and determination. We will not stop until every community in Western Visayas becomes safe, peaceful, and free from the influence of illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

The police chief reaffirmed that PRO 6 remains firm in its mission to eliminate the illegal drug trade in Western Visayas and called on the public to actively cooperate by reporting drug-related activities to the nearest police station.

“I commend all our operating units for their dedication to duty and for upholding the highest standard of professionalism in every operation,” he added.

The intensified anti-drug operations were part of PRO 6’s ongoing campaign to ensure public safety and peace in the region. The regional police leadership emphasized that collaboration between law enforcement and the community remains crucial in sustaining the fight against illegal drugs. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)