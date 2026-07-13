PRO 6 arrests 105 wanted persons in Western Visayas manhunt operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 105 wanted persons, including eight Regional Most Wanted Persons, across Western Visayas from July 1 to 9, 2026.

The arrests were made through intensified intelligence-driven manhunt operations and strengthened inter-unit and inter-agency coordination.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, credited the operating units for the accomplishment and said it reflects the region’s operational strategy.

“These 105 arrests are more than numbers -- they represent justice served, communities made safer, and offenders held accountable. I commend our personnel for their discipline, persistence, and teamwork in bringing wanted persons before the courts,” Tuaño said.

“We will remain relentless in our intelligence-driven manhunt operations, strengthen coordination with our partner agencies and communities, and ensure that every lawful effort contributes to a safer and more secure Western Visayas,” he added.

Of the total arrests, 30 were Most Wanted Persons while 75 were Other Wanted Persons.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests with 40, followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 22 and the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) with 20.

Other police units across the region also contributed to the regionwide manhunt campaign.

Tuaño said the accomplishment reflects “The PRO 6 Way -- Intelligence First, Coordination Always, and Results That Speak for Themselves,” highlighting the importance of intelligence gathering and close coordination among police units and partner agencies.

The PRO 6 said it remains committed to its campaign against wanted persons through focused intelligence gathering, sustained inter-unit and inter-agency coordination, and strengthened partnership with communities.

The regional police office said it will continue to pursue fugitives and enforce the law as part of its commitment to responsive, trusted and transformative policing throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)