PRO 6 arrests 131 wanted persons

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 131 wanted persons, including the Top 10 Regional Most Wanted Persons (MWP), in 139 coordinated operations conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2026, across Western Visayas as part of its intensified campaign against criminality.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the accomplishment underscores the command’s sustained drive to track down fugitives and enforce court-issued warrants.

“These achievements reflect the commitment and determination of our personnel to ensure that fugitives face justice. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its mission to maintain peace and order and to make Western Visayas a safer place for all,” Ligan said.

He added that public cooperation played a crucial role in the success of the regionwide manhunt.

Ligan also expressed gratitude to the public for its continued support, emphasizing that timely and accurate information helped authorities locate and apprehend the wanted individuals.

Of the 131 arrested, 28 were classified as most wanted persons, while 103 were listed as other wanted persons.

The operations were carried out by various provincial and city police offices under PRO 6 through synchronized law enforcement efforts.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests with 61 wanted persons apprehended during the period.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) followed with 26 arrests, while the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) accounted for 13 apprehensions.

Other provincial police offices in Western Visayas also contributed to the overall accomplishment, resulting in the capture of all individuals included in the top 10 Regional MWP list.

Authorities said all arrested suspects were properly turned over to the appropriate courts for legal proceedings.

The regionwide campaign forms part of PRO 6’s continuing effort to serve standing warrants of arrest and reinforce peace and order across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)