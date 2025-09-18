PRO 6 arrests 19, seizes 49 guns, 8 explosives in 15-day drive

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 19 suspects and recovered 49 firearms and eight explosives during a 15-day campaign against loose firearms from September 1 to 15, 2025, across the region.

The operation covered 47 law enforcement activities under Tokhang Kontra Armas Luthang (TKAL), PRO 6’s flagship initiative against illegal firearms. Authorities said the intensified drive aims to reduce crimes and violence linked to unlicensed weapons.

Of the total, 22 firearms and three explosives were seized in police operations, while 27 firearms and five explosives were voluntarily surrendered. Police said the voluntary turnover demonstrates growing cooperation between the public and law enforcement.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for their achievements.

“Each firearm we remove from the streets is a step toward a safer region,” he said, urging continued public support for the campaign.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office recorded the highest number of recoveries with 27 firearms and five explosives, followed by the Antique Police Provincial Office with six firearms and one explosive, and the Aklan Police Provincial Office with five firearms.

PRO 6 said sustained community support and the commitment of police units are vital in addressing the proliferation of loose firearms and maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)