PRO 6 arrests 194 wanted persons in month-long manhunt

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 194 wanted persons, including one national most wanted and all Top 10 most wanted individuals in the region, during a month-long manhunt conducted from November 1 to November 30, 2025, across Western Visayas.

The operation was carried out to strengthen public safety and enforce standing warrants of arrest.

Police units from cities and provinces throughout Western Visayas joined the campaign, with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) posting the highest number of arrests at 100. The arrests included the national most wanted individual. The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) followed with 27 arrests, while the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) accounted for 24 arrests. Other provincial and city units contributed to the remaining apprehensions.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the coordinated actions of police units and highlighted the vital role of public cooperation in the campaign.

“These results reflect the commitment and determination of our personnel to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice,” Ligan said. He added that information from residents helped police locate and arrest individuals long evading the law.

All persons arrested were turned over to their respective courts for appropriate legal action. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)