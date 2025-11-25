PRO 6 arrests 2 most wanted persons in Aklan, Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two most wanted individuals in separate operations in Aklan and Iloilo as part of its intensified campaign against wanted persons.

Police first arrested the ninth provincial most wanted person (MWP) in Aklan for attempted murder at 12:58 p.m. on November 21, 2025, in Kalibo, Aklan.

The Kalibo Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended alias Dandan, 20, single, and a resident of the same barangay, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 2, 6th Judicial Region, Kalibo, Aklan, on November 19, 2025. The court recommended a bail of P120,000.

A day earlier, at 4:30 p.m. on November 20, 2025, joint tracker teams of the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas and Miagao Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested alias Dodong Larion, 70, married, a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Palaca, Miagao, Iloilo.

He was arrested in Barangay Guibongan, Miagao, Iloilo, based on a warrant for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610, specifically Section 5(b), issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 67, 6th Judicial Region, Guimbal, Iloilo, on November 19, 2025. He is listed as the ninth MWP in Iloilo Province and fourth in Miagao. Bail was set at P200,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the units involved for their swift action in apprehending both suspects.

“These arrests reflect PRO 6’s strong commitment to delivering justice and protecting the vulnerable. Whether the crime involves violence, abuse, or any threat to our communities, we will relentlessly pursue and apprehend those who attempt to evade the law. Our people deserve peace and safety, and PRO 6 will continue working tirelessly to uphold these,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 encouraged the public to assist the police by reporting individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest to help maintain peace and security in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)