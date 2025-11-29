PRO 6 arrests 2 of Aklan’s most wanted in separate operations

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two of Aklan’s most wanted individuals in separate operations as part of the region’s intensified campaign to track down fugitives and strengthen public safety on November 27, 2025.

The arrests took place in Barangay Manhanip in Malinao and Barangay Poblacion in New Washington.

Police said the first operation resulted in the arrest of alias Leo, the first most wanted person (MWP) in Aklan around 12:45 p.m. in Barangay Manhanip, Malinao.

The 26-year-old man, a resident of the same barangay, was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest for four counts of statutory rape under Republic Act (RA) 11648. No bail was recommended. The Banga Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) Tracker Team, carried out the operation.

In another operation at around 9:11 p.m., police arrested alias Jon, 19, a construction worker and resident of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Poblacion, New Washington.

Listed as Aklan’s third most wanted, he was apprehended by the New Washington MPS by virtue of a warrant of arrest for statutory rape under RA 11648. No bail was recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their swift and coordinated efforts.

“The successful apprehension of these high-value wanted persons underscores PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to protect the vulnerable, uphold justice, and maintain peace and order across Western Visayas. We extend our gratitude to the community for supporting law enforcement efforts. PRO 6 remains steadfast in pursuing offenders and ensuring that the rule of law prevails,” Ligan said.

Both suspects are now in the custody of their respective municipal police stations for documentation and processing. They will be presented before the court for appropriate disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)