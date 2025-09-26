PRO 6 arrests 3 most wanted persons in Antique, Aklan

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) announced the arrest of three most wanted persons (MWP) in separate law enforcement operations conducted on September 25, 2025, in Antique and Aklan.

The first operation led to the arrest of alias Gari, 48, a farmer and resident of Barangay Manaripay, Calinog, Iloilo, who was listed as the first MWP in Calinog.

Gari was arrested in Barangay 4, San Jose, Antique, by operatives of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) on the strength of a warrant of arrest for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code with the use of an unlicensed firearm.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 76, Janiuay, Iloilo, dated August 2, 2022, with no bail recommended.

The suspect is under the custody of San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) pending turnover to the issuing court.

In a separate operation in Culasi, Antique, authorities arrested alias Padong Juaquin, 57, a farmer and resident of Culasi, Antique.

He is the region’s seventh MWP for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

He was apprehended in Sitio Labangan, Barangay Bitadton Sur, Culasi, Antique, by Culasi MPS with support from the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Antique Provincial Intelligence Team, Antique Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, District Intelligence Division Eastern Police District, and Naval Intelligence Security Group - Central, Naval Forces Central.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued in Culasi on January 14, 2025, with no bail recommended. He remains under the custody of Culasi MPS for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Poblacion, Makato, Aklan, operatives of Makato MPS arrested alias Marvin, 19, a laborer and resident of Makato.

He was ranked as the province’s fourth MWP for statutory rape under Article 266-A (I), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 11648.

The warrant of arrest, with no bail recommended, was issued in Kalibo, Aklan, on September 25, 2025. He is under the custody of Makato MPS pending turnover to the court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the police units for the successful arrests and emphasized the agency’s commitment to holding fugitives accountable.

“I commend the Makato MPS for your dedication in pursuing these wanted criminals. Let this serve as a strong warning to all fugitives still at large: Police Regional Office 6 is serious in its commitment to bringing each of you to justice and putting you behind bars,” Ligan said in a statement.

He also lauded the Antique operations, noting the diligence of the operatives.

“This arrest demonstrates our unyielding pursuit of law offenders and our determination to deliver justice for victims of heinous crimes. PRO 6 will continue to track down wanted persons who attempt to evade the law. There will be no safe place for criminals in Western Visayas,” he said.

In another statement, he highlighted the success of the Culasi arrest.

“I commend our operating units for the successful arrest of the region’s most wanted person. This significant accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication, coordination, and perseverance of our police personnel in upholding the rule of law. Let this serve as a strong message that justice will catch up with those who choose to defy it, no matter how long it takes. We remain committed to our mandate of protecting our communities and ensuring that criminals are held accountable for their actions,” Ligan added.

The three suspects remain under police custody in their respective stations, awaiting turnover to the proper courts. (Leo Solinap)