PRO 6 arrests 33, recovers 377 firearms, 81 explosives

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) recovered 377 assorted firearms and 81 explosives and arrested 33 individuals during a monthlong campaign against loose firearms conducted from February 1 to 28, 2026, with strong support from communities across the region.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the accomplishment was largely made possible through the cooperation of the public, which resulted in the voluntary surrender of a significant number of firearms and explosives.

“I commend the steadfast efforts of our personnel in recovering loose firearms throughout the month of February. This accomplishment is not only an operational success but also reflects our firm commitment to protecting our communities from the threats posed by illegal and unlicensed firearms,” Ligan said.

He also urged the public to continue cooperating with authorities by surrendering unlicensed firearms and ensuring proper renewal of firearm licenses.

“I encourage the public to voluntarily surrender unlicensed firearms or ensure that their firearm licenses are properly renewed and updated. This is for your safety and the security of our communities,” he added.

Police records showed that of the 377 firearms recovered across Western Visayas, 296 firearms and 80 explosives were voluntarily surrendered by civilians as part of intensified police efforts to reduce the presence of loose firearms in communities.

Another 43 firearms were deposited for safekeeping by their owners who are currently processing the renewal of their firearm licenses, while 38 firearms and one explosive were confiscated during police operations conducted by different police units across the region.

The accomplishment formed part of the intensified implementation of Tokhang Kontra Armas Luthang (TKAL), the flagship initiative of PRO 6 aimed at addressing the proliferation of loose firearms and illegal weapons in Western Visayas.

Among the provincial police offices in the region, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), headed by Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, recorded the highest number of recovered firearms and explosives during the campaign.

Data showed that Ippo accounted for 159 firearms and 48 explosives recovered during the monthlong operation.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) posted the second-highest number of recoveries with 51 firearms and three explosives, followed by the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), headed by Police Colonel Ryan Devaras, which recovered 48 firearms and nine explosives.

Police authorities said the continued implementation of the Tokhang Kontra Armas Luthang program, coupled with sustained police operations and the active participation of communities, significantly contributed to the success of the campaign.

Ligan emphasized that removing loose firearms from circulation plays a critical role in preventing crimes and ensuring the safety of residents in Western Visayas.

He added that every firearm recovered reduces the risk of it being used in criminal activities, underscoring the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Authorities said the campaign will continue in coordination with operating units of PRO 6 and local police offices as part of sustained efforts to maintain peace and order in Western Visayas.

Police officials also reiterated that community participation remains vital in the fight against illegal firearms and explosives.

Through the dedication of police personnel and the continued support of communities, PRO 6 said it remains committed to strengthening its campaign against loose firearms and ensuring the safety of residents across Western Visayas.

The regional police leadership said the campaign will be sustained as part of ongoing measures to reduce criminality and enhance public safety throughout the region. (Leo Solinap)