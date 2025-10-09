PRO 6 arrests 4 most wanted persons in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested four of the region’s most wanted persons (MWP) in separate police operations in Capiz, Iloilo, Aklan, and Guimaras from October 6 to 7, 2025.

The arrests were made as part of PRO 6’s intensified campaign to bring fugitives to justice.

In Capiz, the region’s fourth MWP, alias Jake, 44, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Dumalag, Capiz, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. on October 7, 2025.

Jake was apprehended by the Dumalag Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Tracker Team, and the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Mambusao, Capiz, for four counts of qualified rape, with no bail bond recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the arresting units for their swift and coordinated action.

“The arrest of the region’s top 4 most wanted is a major step toward upholding peace and order in the region,” Ligan said. “It is a clear message that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of criminals who pose a threat to the safety of our people.”

Jake is now under the custody of the Dumalag MPS for proper disposition.

Around 10:10 a.m. of October 7, Western Visayas’ fifth MWP, alias Toto, 43, farmer, and resident of Barangay Roxas, Tapaz, Capiz, was arrested in Sitio Nursery, Barangay Roxas, Tapaz, Capiz.

Toto was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest also issued by the Regional Trial Court in Mambusao, Capiz, dated October 6, 2025, for four counts of qualified rape, with no bail bond recommended.

The arrest was carried out through a joint effort by the Tapaz MPS, the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO 6, the CPPO Tracker Team Bravo, the Capiz Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the 2nd Capiz Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Ligan lauded the successful operation, emphasizing that it demonstrates the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas.

Toto was detained at the Tapaz MPS for the disposition of his case.

In Iloilo, a seventh regional level MWP identified as alias Paul, 28, a resident of Barangay Sto. Niño, San Miguel, Iloilo, was arrested around 3:50 p.m. on October 6, 2025, along Sales Street, Barangay 11, San Miguel, Iloilo.

The operation was conducted by the San Miguel MPS under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

Paul was arrested by virtue of warrants of arrest for two counts of rape by sexual assault under the Revised Penal Code as amended, with a recommended bail bond of P120,000 for each count.

He is now under the custody of the San Miguel MPS.

Also on October 6, a joint police operation led to the arrest of the region’s third MWP, alias Mark, 21, a resident of Barangay Cabalagnan, Nueva Valencia, Guimaras.

Mark, who was reportedly staying in Barangay Colongcolong at the time of his arrest, is also listed as the second MWP in Guimaras. The arrest was made through the joint efforts of various police units under PRO 6 and the Guimaras Police Provincial Office.

In a statement, Ligan commended the arresting teams and underscored that the operation reflects the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in the region.

“The PNP will not relent in its pursuit of justice. Those who choose to evade the law will eventually be held accountable for their crimes,” Ligan said. “This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to protect the vulnerable and uphold the rule of law in Western Visayas.”

All four suspects are now facing charges in their respective jurisdictions and remain under police custody pending court proceedings. (Leo Solinap)