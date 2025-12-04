PRO 6 arrests 5 people wanted for rape

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested five regional most wanted persons (MWP) for rape in a series of coordinated operations across Western Visayas on December 1, 2025.

The arrests were conducted in Aklan, Antique, and Iloilo by separate Municipal Police Station (MPS) teams under the region’s intensified campaign against wanted persons.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units and emphasized the significance of the arrests.

“These operations reflect our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and ensure that those who prey on the innocent are held accountable. PRO 6 will continue to intensify its efforts to bring all wanted persons to justice and maintain peace and security in the region,” Ligan said.

In Aklan, New Washington MPS arrested a 17-year-old laborer from Barangay Jugas, New Washington, around 9 a.m. He is the fifth regional MWP for statutory rape under Article 266-A(1), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 11648.

At 4:05 p.m., Batan MPS apprehended alias Tabungos, 21, in Barangay Bay-ang, Batan. Batan was listed as the eighth regional MWP, also wanted for statutory rape under the same provisions of the Revised Penal Code.

In Antique, San Remigio MPS arrested alias Gogo, 29, of Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio, at 12:13 p.m. He is the seventh regional MWP and is facing three counts of violating RA 8353 in relation to RA 11648 (Qualified Rape of a Minor).

In Iloilo, Cabatuan MPS captured alias Ben, 36, of Tabucan, Cabatuan, at 12:45 p.m. in Barangay Zone II, Santa Barbara. Ben was listed as the first regional MWP and is facing 55 counts of qualified rape.

Maasin MPS also arrested alias Nonoy, 18, a student from Barangay Cananghan, Maasin. He is the fourth regional MWP, wanted for three counts of statutory rape.

All arrested individuals are in police custody and will be turned over to the courts concerned.

PRO 6 said each suspect is undergoing proper documentation and legal processing as part of the Philippine National Police’s continuing anti-crime campaign. (Leo Solinap)