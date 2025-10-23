PRO 6 arrests 59 wanted persons in Western Visayas operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 59 wanted persons, including 18 most wanted individuals, during a series of 61 police operations conducted from October 1 to 15, 2025, across the region.

Of the total number, 18 were listed as most wanted persons (MWPs) while 41 were other wanted persons (OWPs). The arrests were carried out by the different Provincial and City Police Offices and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests with 22, followed by the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 17, and the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with seven. Other operating units also reported successful apprehensions during the two-week period.

Based on the level of warrants served, six arrests were categorized as regional-level, two as provincial or city-level, and ten as station-level operations.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the dedication and teamwork of the different police units in pursuing fugitives across the region.

“The arrest of these wanted persons demonstrates our commitment to uphold the law and maintain peace and order in the region. We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations to bring to justice those evading arrest,” Ligan said.

He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of residents who provided valuable information that led to the successful arrests.

“We are also grateful for the vital support of our communities whose information played a key role in these successful operations,” he added.

PRO 6 reiterated that its campaign against wanted individuals remains relentless as part of its continuing effort to ensure peace, order, and public safety throughout Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)