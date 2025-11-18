PRO 6 arrests 72 wanted persons in 15-day regionwide manhunt

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 72 wanted persons, including one national most wanted person (MWP) and eight regional MWPs, during a 15-day anti-criminality campaign conducted from November 1 to November 15, 2025, across Western Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the manhunt was carried out by provincial and city police units to locate and arrest fugitives, reinforcing the region’s continuing effort to strengthen public safety and law enforcement.

“The success of this operation reflects the steadfast dedication and professionalism of our personnel in ensuring that wanted individuals are brought to justice,” Ligan said.

He emphasized the crucial role of the public in providing timely information and cooperation, which significantly contributed to their recent achievement.

He called on everyone to stay vigilant and maintain their partnership in the ongoing campaign for a safer Western Visayas.

According to PRO 6, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) made the highest number of arrests with 35 wanted persons, including the national most wanted individual and seven regional most wanted individuals.

This was followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 15 arrests and the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 12 arrests.

Other provincial police units also contributed to the operations, adding to the total number of arrests recorded during the campaign.

PRO 6 said all arrested individuals have been turned over to the appropriate courts for legal action. (Leo Solinap)