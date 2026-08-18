PRO 6 arrests 73 in illegal gambling ops, intensifies drive vs smuggled cigarettes

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 73 people in 33 anti-illegal gambling operations and conducted 60 operations against smuggled cigarettes across Western Visayas on August 15, 2026, as part of its intensified campaign against illegal activities in the region.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the PRO 6, said the results reflected the continuing and coordinated enforcement efforts of police units across the region.

“Ang pagkakaaresto sa 73 indibidwal na sangkot umano sa ilegal na pagsusugal, gayundin ang pagsasagawa ng 60 operasyon laban sa smuggled cigarettes sa loob lamang ng isang araw, ay patunay ng aktibong pagbabantay at agarang pagkilos ng ating mga kapulisan. Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang intelligence-driven at community-supported operations upang mapigilan ang mga ilegal na aktibidad at mapanatili ang kaayusan sa ating mga komunidad,” Tuaño said.

(The arrest of 73 individuals allegedly involved in illegal gambling, alongside the conduct of 60 operations against smuggled cigarettes in just a single day, demonstrates the active vigilance and swift action of our police force. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven and community-supported operations to curb illegal activities and maintain order in our communities.)

PRO 6 said its police units conducted 33 operations against illegal gambling within one day, resulting in the arrest of 73 individuals and the confiscation of P38,783.35 in cash bets.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) recorded the highest number of arrests with 43, accounting for more than half of the total arrests reported across Western Visayas.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) followed with 10 arrests, while the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) recorded nine arrests.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) accounted for six arrests during the operations.

The four police officers accounted for 68 of the 73 people arrested during the anti-illegal gambling operations. Other police units under PRO 6 also carried out separate operations that contributed to the regional total for the day.

The regional police did not provide further details on the remaining five arrests, including the police units responsible for them, the specific types of gambling involved, or the locations where the operations were conducted.

PRO 6 also intensified its operations against smuggled cigarettes on the same day, conducting 60 separate operations across Western Visayas.

Police confiscated four reams and 190 packs of cigarettes with a combined estimated value of P25,628 during the anti-smuggling operations.

The regional police did not provide a breakdown of the confiscated cigarettes by police unit or specify the locations of the operations.

PRO 6 said its other police units also conducted separate operations targeting illegal gambling and smuggled cigarettes, contributing to the overall accomplishments recorded across the region on August 15.

The operations formed part of the regional police's continuing enforcement efforts against illegal gambling, cigarette smuggling, and other violations of the law.

Tuaño said the number of arrests and operations conducted within a single day showed the active monitoring and immediate response of police personnel throughout Western Visayas.

He said PRO 6 would continue intelligence-driven and community-supported operations to prevent illegal activities and maintain peace and order in communities.

Aside from enforcement operations, PRO 6 called on residents across Western Visayas to continue coordinating with law enforcement authorities by providing timely and reliable information on suspected illegal activities.

The regional police particularly urged the public to report information concerning illegal gambling, smuggling, and other violations of the law.

Information from communities is among the sources that police may use in supporting operations against activities prohibited by law.

The August 15 operations resulted in two sets of regional accomplishments: 73 arrests from 33 anti-illegal gambling operations with P38,783.35 in confiscated cash bets, and 60 operations against smuggled cigarettes that yielded four reams and 190 packs valued at P25,628.

Among the police units identified in the anti-illegal gambling campaign, IPPO posted the largest number of arrests with 43, followed by CPPO with 10, ICPO with nine, and GPPO with six.

PRO 6 said police units throughout Western Visayas would continue their operations against illegal gambling, smuggling, and other illegal activities as part of the regional law enforcement campaign.

The regional police also reiterated its appeal for continued public cooperation through the reporting of timely and reliable information that could assist authorities in addressing illegal gambling, smuggling, and other violations.

PRO 6 covers police operations throughout Western Visayas and coordinates law enforcement activities of its units in the region.

The regional police said the August 15 results reflected the coordinated implementation of its enforcement operations, with police units conducting separate activities that contributed to the overall regional accomplishment.

Tuaño said PRO 6 would sustain its intelligence-driven and community-supported approach as police units continue efforts to prevent illegal activities and maintain order in communities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)