PRO 6 arrests 87 fugitives in Western Visayas in first half of August

THE intensified campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) against wanted persons resulted in the arrest of 87 fugitives across the region from August 1 to 15, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the units involved in the operations.

“The successful arrest of 87 wanted individuals, including those in our most wanted list, is a testament to the relentless efforts of our police personnel and the strong cooperation of our communities,” Ligan said.

PRO 6 plans to intensify its manhunt operations to ensure offenders face consequences and maintain peace and order in Western Visayas.

Of those arrested, 18 were classified as most wanted personalities, while 69 others were listed as wanted individuals at the regional, provincial, and municipal levels.

The suspects face criminal charges ranging from robbery and physical injuries to rape and murder.

PRO 6 also urged the public to remain vigilant and provide information that may lead to the arrest of other wanted persons still at large. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)