PRO 6 arrests all top 10 most wanted persons in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported the arrest of all 10 regional most wanted persons following a series of intensified manhunt operations across the region in October 2025.

A total of 129 operations were conducted during the period, resulting in the arrest of 171 wanted individuals. Of these, 47 were listed as most wanted persons (MWPs), including the top 10 at the regional level, while 124 others were apprehended for various criminal offenses.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended police units for their coordination and efforts in carrying out the operations.

The arrests were conducted under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Empo) framework, which emphasizes intelligence-based policing, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement. The fugitives were wanted for crimes such as murder, rape, and physical injuries, among others.

Ligan encouraged continued cooperation from the public, noting that information from communities remains crucial in locating wanted individuals and maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas.

"Public cooperation is vital in sustaining our accomplishments. We call on everyone to continue helping the police by providing timely information that can lead to the arrest of law offenders still at large," Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)