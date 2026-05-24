PRO 6 arrests Bugasong town’s top wanted person for murder

POLICE operatives arrested the first municipal-level most wanted person (MWP) of Bugasong, Antique, during a manhunt operation in Barangay Pangalcagan, Bugasong, at 8:34 a.m. on May 24, 2026.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) identified the suspect as alias Dondon or Dongdong, 20, a resident of Bugasong.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 64 in Bugasong, Antique, dated May 14, 2026, with no recommended bail.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for the successful arrest and reiterated the Philippine National Police’s commitment to running after fugitives.

“This accomplishment reflects the relentless commitment and strong coordination of our operating units in tracking down wanted persons and ensuring that no lawbreaker can evade justice,” Tuaño said.

Tuaño emphasized the commitment to intensifying operations against fugitives and criminal activities in Western Visayas. This initiative aims to maintain peace and order while enhancing public safety across the region.

The operation was spearheaded by the tracker teams of the Bugasong Municipal Police Station (MPS) with support from the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence (APMFC) Team, Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), and Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Authorities said the arrested suspect is now under the custody of Bugasong MPS pending his turnover to the court that issued the warrant and for further legal proceedings.

Police said the arrest formed part of the intensified campaign of PRO 6 against wanted persons and criminality across the region.

The operation also highlighted the coordination among local police units and intelligence operatives in locating and apprehending fugitives facing serious criminal charges.

The warrant served against the suspect stemmed from a murder case filed before the Regional Trial Court in Bugasong. Police did not immediately release additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.

Operations against wanted persons remain one of the priorities of the organization to ensure that accused individuals face the charges filed against them in court.

The successful operation in Antique further strengthened the anti criminality drive of PRO 6, particularly in tracking down municipal, provincial, and regional-level wanted persons in Western Visayas.

Authorities also reminded the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing information that may help in the arrest of wanted persons and the solution of criminal cases in their communities. (Leo Solinap)