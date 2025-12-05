PRO 6 arrests drug suspect in Antique buy-bust operation

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Malaiba, San Jose, Antique at 10:42 p.m. on December 3, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Arvi, 35, and a resident of the same barangay, was apprehended after he allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer in a buy-bust led by the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Police seized eleven big and five small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, a green sling bag, a plastic container, a white mobile phone, and the marked buy-bust money.

The shabu has an estimated total weight of 80 grams.

The suspect was placed under the custody of the San Jose MPS, and charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.

These offenses carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the unit for the operation and underscored the purpose behind the region’s intensified campaign.

“Our campaign is not driven by numbers or statistics. It is driven by our desire to give every family in Western Visayas the peace and safety they deserve,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)