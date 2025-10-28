PRO 6 arrests provincial most wanted person in Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), under Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director, arrested a provincial most wanted person (MWP) during intensified police operations in Iloilo on October 27, 2025.

At around 10:44 a.m. in Barangay Cruz, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, personnel of the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a suspect identified as alias Bert, 52 years old, married, and a resident of Barangay Badiang, Anilao, Iloilo. He is listed as the fourth provincial MWP.

Bert is wanted for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, particularly Section 28 (b) in relation to Paragraphs (e)(i) and (g) of the Revised Penal Code. No bail was recommended for his case.

Ligan commended the efforts of the operating units from the Leganes MPS and Barotac Nuevo MPS for their diligence and cooperation in the successful operation.

“We continue to intensify our manhunt operations across the region to ensure that justice is served. This accomplishment is a result of our collective effort to maintain peace, order, and public safety in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Barotac Nuevo MPS for proper disposition.

The operation forms part of PRO 6’s continuing drive to locate and arrest wanted individuals throughout Western Visayas as part of its broader campaign to strengthen law enforcement and community safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)