PRO 6 arrests suspects, cohort in Antique buy-bust

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), arrested a high-value individual who was also tagged as a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) priority target.

The HVI was nabbed along with his companion tagged as a street-level individual (SVI) during a buy-bust in Barangay Maybato Sur, San Jose, Antique, around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as alias Jojo or Sungi, 37, an HVI, and alias Che-che, 21, an SVI. Both are residents of San Jose, Antique.

Authorities recovered four knot-tied sachets and one sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one sachet with brown crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the joint operatives for the successful operation.

“I congratulate everyone for the successful conduct of the said operation. The confiscation of these drugs and the arrest of the suspects is a major victory in our fight against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

“Let this serve as a warning to all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade, we will never stop pursuing you. To the community, we ask for your continued support in our shared commitment to a drug-free Western Visayas,” he added.

The operation was carried out by the San Jose Municipal Police Station together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Antppo and the PDEA Antique Provincial Office.

The suspects are now under police custody and face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)