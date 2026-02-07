PRO 6 arrests Western Visayas’ top most wanted suspect in Iloilo

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested the region’s top most wanted person (MWP) during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Balasan, Iloilo, at around 10:25 p.m. on February 6, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Enteng, a married farmer and resident of Barangay Bacolod, Balasan, Iloilo. He was arrested on a warrant for qualified rape under Articles 266-A and 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Republic Act 7610.

The warrant was issued on January 13, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 70, in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, with no bail recommended.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) following intelligence coordination and validation efforts that led authorities to the suspect’s location.

He was brought to the Balasan MPS, where he remains in custody for proper documentation and disposition prior to turnover to the court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating unit for the successful arrest and reiterated the Philippine National Police’s commitment to justice.

“The arrest of the top 1 most wanted person at the regional level sends a strong message that the law will eventually catch up with fugitives, no matter how long it takes. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its mission to protect the vulnerable, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that perpetrators of heinous crimes are brought before the courts,” Ligan said.

The regional police office committed to continue its intensified manhunt operations against fugitives to enhance public safety in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)