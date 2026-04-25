PRO 6, BIR seize P5.22M illicit cigarettes in northern Iloilo

OPERATIVES OF the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) seized illegal cigarettes worth P5,227,837.09 and arrested a 38-year-old woman in Barangay Jolog, Estancia, Iloilo at 7:45 p.m. on April 23, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the operation underscored the government’s intensified drive against illegal trade.

“This successful operation highlights our strong partnership with the BIR and our stronger commitment to uphold economic integrity. We will continue to intensify our efforts against all forms of illegal trade. Let this serve as a warning that those who engage in such activities will be held accountable under the full force of the law,” Ligan said.

The Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) apprehended the suspect, identified as alias Leslie, 38. The BIR Revenue District Office 75–Northern Iloilo coordinated the arrest by virtue of a Revenue Regional Special Order and Mission Order issued by Revenue Region 11.

The 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) supported the operation.

Authorities confiscated 6,494 packs of assorted untaxed cigarettes. These included RGD Classic, Carnival Menthol, Victor Aguila variants, Journey Red, New Mega Green, Thunder Menthol, Modern Cigarettes, Modern 100 Black Menthol, Far-Star King Size, Tattoo Design, and Oris Menthol. The seized items and tax penalties reached P5,227,837.09.

Police said the operation targets the proliferation of untaxed cigarettes that deprive the National Government of revenue and undermine legitimate businesses.

The Ippo strengthens coordination with partner agencies like the BIR to sustain enforcement against illicit trade. Authorities reiterated their commitment to dismantle networks involved in the distribution of illegal products.

The suspect is in police custody and faces charges for violation of tax and customs laws. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)