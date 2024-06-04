PRO 6 boosts anti-drug operations in May, seize over P43M drugs

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported an increased number of illegal drugs seizures, arrests of people for various offenses, and firearms recovered in May 2024 compared to the previous month.

In its anti-illegal drug campaign, the PRO 6 netted approximately 6,022 grams of shabu, valued at P40,900,000, and 20 kilos of marijuana worth P2,400,000.

The total value of confiscated drugs reached P43,300,000, a P7.4 million increase from April's P35,900,000.

A notable operation was conducted by the San Carlos Component City Police Station on May 14, where 132 marijuana plants were uprooted in Barangay Codcod, Negros Occidental.

The PRO 6 also conducted 141 operations against illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 393 individuals and the confiscation of P153,000 in bet money.

This represents a 16 percent increase in operations and an eight percent rise in arrests compared to April.

In terms of illegal logging, 18 operations were conducted that led to 26 arrests and the confiscation of lumber worth P104,634. This surpasses April's apprehension numbers by eight.

The campaign against loose firearms under the "iron hand" approach also yielded positive results.

PRO 6 conducted 58 operations, arresting 61 individuals and seizing 77 firearms and 55 explosives.

This is an improvement from April's figures of 68 firearms and one explosive.

The "soft hand" approach for loose firearms also saw success, with 321 firearms and 45 explosives surrendered or deposited across the region, exceeding April's total of 296 firearms.

Efforts to prevent illegal fishing intensified, with 101 operations conducted and 207 individuals apprehended.

These numbers reflect a significant increase compared to April's figures of 61 operations and 157 arrests.

PRO 6’s manhunt operations also resulted in the apprehension of 502 wanted persons, including 77 most wanted persons (MWPs) and 425 other wanted persons (OWPs).

This is a slight increase from April's total of 499 apprehensions, which included 74 MWPs and 425 OWPs.

PRO 6 officials expressed their commitment to maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas through continued proactive operations. (Leo Solinap)