PRO 6 chief declares zero tolerance policy on illegal gambling

POLICE Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), has asserted a zero-tolerance policy on illegal gambling in the region.

During his first press conference on February 26, 2024, Wanky said that during his pre-appointment stay at a hotel in Iloilo City, individuals suspected of having links to illegal gambling sought to meet with him.

He acknowledged that some were even friends, but he clarified they will not receive special treatment.

"Yes, that's true. I will be very frank with you, you know. There are people waiting for me, but I already knew them because I was already pre-warned. I'd be careful of these personalities," Wanky said.

Wanky confirmed that his predecessor informed him about the widespread issue of illegal gambling despite the presence of government-sanctioned small-town lottery (STL) operations.

"So that I would want to give them a signal that I'm serious with my campaigns against illegal gambling," Wanky said.

He expressed his commitment to following the chief PNP's mandate to eliminate illegal gambling and boost the legal STL.

"Yes, it's a warning. Some of our friends, we know them. Some of them are former officials. I think you know who I'm talking about. They are my friends. But, well, we're sorry," Wanky said.

Wanky issued a directive to city and provincial directors involved in illegal gambling, specifically "bookish" or other forms, to form their own task force or task group to learn from those involved in illegal gambling or bookish personalities.

"With my first marching order, especially against this campaign on illegal gambling, I directed our city directors and provincial directors who are in bookish or other forms of illegal gambling at present. I directed them to form their own task force or task group," Wanky said.

These include the formation of dedicated teams aimed at apprehending individuals involved.

Wanky said that Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered the removal of illegal gambling from the legal STL, allowing it (STL) to operate effectively.

Wanky's first week in office saw 27 illegal gambling operations, arresting 106 personalities and confiscating 18,626 bet money. (Leo Solinap)