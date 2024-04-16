PRO 6 chief honors slain officer Reo Manero

POLICE Corporal Reo Manero, who was killed in the line of duty on April 8, 2024, was honored by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, during a visit to Manero's wake in Lambunao, Iloilo, on April 15, 2024.

Manero, a member of the Pototan Municipal Police Station, was shot by an armed man while conducting surveillance in Barangay Polot-an, Pototan, Iloilo, on April 8.

Accompanied by regional executive senior police officer Executive Master Sargent Dennis Quema and Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Director Colonel Ronaldo Palomo, Wanky expressed his deepest condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Quema, as a gesture of compassion and empathy, handed over financial assistance from PRO-6 to the family.

"The loss and bravery of PCpl Reo Manero is deeply felt by the entire PRO-6 community, but his commitment and passion to duty will forever be honored and remembered," Wanky said.

Manero was shot by 41-year-old Michael Solis, who was later killed in a police operation on April 8.

Following Manero's death, a joint task force composed of officers from Pototan Municipal Police Station, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Provincial Special Operations Group, Ippo-Special Weapons and Tactics, Dingle Municipal Police Station, Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station, and Dumangas Municipal Police Station launched a manhunt for Solis.

According to a statement by Palomo, Ippo provincial director, the operation culminated in a gunfight with Solis in Barangay Sohoton, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, around 9:40 p.m. of April 8.

Solis reportedly resisted arrest and opened fire on the officers. He was fatally shot during the exchange and was declared dead at Don Jose Monfort Medical Center in Barotac Nuevo.

A PDEU operative's bulletproof vest absorbed a bullet, but the officer sustained no injuries.

Prior to the shootout, Solis had shot Manero, who was conducting an undercover operation in the area earlier that day. Manero sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police records revealed that Solis had a criminal history, including charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms, and acts of lasciviousness. (Leo Solinap)