PRO 6 chief inspects security at Iloilo ports, cemeteries for Undas 2025

POLICE Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led an inspection of police personnel deployed at seaports and transport terminals in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province on October 31, 2025, to ensure readiness and security during the observance of Undas 2025.

With Ligan were Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), and Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

Ligan and Legada personally visited the Police Assistance Desk at Parola Wharf, which assists passengers traveling to Guimaras Island. Razalan later joined Ligan and Legada in inspecting Dumangas Port in Iloilo Province, which serves travelers bound for Negros Island.

Ligan assessed the overall security measures and operational preparedness of personnel assigned to these key transport hubs.

During the inspection, Ligan reminded all officers to remain alert and vigilant throughout the Undas operations. “Be observant of your surroundings and ensure the safety and convenience of all travelers,” he said, stressing that discipline and visibility at all times are crucial to providing a safe and orderly environment for the public.

Also joining the inspection were managers and security officers of Ceres in Mojon and Tagbak Terminals in Iloilo City, representatives from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), other law enforcement agencies, barangay officials, and other force multipliers.

In an onsite dialogue, Ligan emphasized the importance of close coordination between transport operators, terminal security personnel, and police units to prevent untoward incidents.

“Unified efforts among transport operators, terminal security personnel, and law enforcement partners are vital in maintaining peace and order, ensuring smooth operations, and providing timely responses to any incidents,” Ligan said.

Drones were utilized in Iloilo City, reflecting their growing role in modern policing. These unmanned aerial vehicles enhance aerial surveillance, facilitate deliveries, and improve emergency response systems, especially during the observance of Undas 2025.

Ligan and Legada also visited three cemeteries in Iloilo City—the Tanza Cemetery, Molo Cemetery, and Forest Lake, the latter a private burial ground.

The regional director emphasized that the initiative is part of PRO 6's enhanced security campaign aimed at ensuring public safety and convenience in Western Visayas during the annual Undas observance.

He assured that law enforcement will maintain collaboration with partner agencies to keep the region secure, organized, and incident-free.

The activity reflects PRO 6’s continuing commitment to public safety through proactive field inspections, operational coordination, and partnerships with transport stakeholders.

Ligan said the observance of Undas 2025 serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation in maintaining order during high-traffic holidays.

(Leo Solinap / SunStar Philippines)