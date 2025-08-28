PRO 6 chief lauds Icpo for successive drug busts in Iloilo City

THREE drug suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), resulting in the confiscation of an estimated 205 grams of shabu worth P1,394,000 on August 27 and 28, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the Icpo units for their continued efforts against illegal drugs.

“These successive arrests send a strong message that illegal drugs have no place in Iloilo City and Western Visayas. I commend the dedication of our operatives who continue to risk their lives to protect our communities," Ligan said.

Ligan said PRO 6 will strengthen its anti-drug operations to uphold the commitment to a drug-free region.

On August 27, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a joint operation by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 and Revitalized Pulis Sa Barangay Team Bakhaw resulted in the apprehension of a 43-year-old high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias Ed, 43, in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District. The arrest yielded approximately 100 grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P680,000, along with buy-bust money and various non-drug related items.

On the same day, around 5:15 p.m., the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and ICPS 6 apprehended a 35-year-old street-level individual (SVI), alias Aljean, in Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District. The arrest yielded 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000, along with buy-bust money and other evidence.

On August 28, past midnight, ICPS 2 operatives arrested Toto Aching, a 32-year-old HVI, in Zone 4, Barangay Caingin, La Paz District. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 75 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P510,000, along with marked money and other non-drug items.

The three suspects are in the custody of their respective operating units pending the filing of charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)