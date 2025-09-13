PRO 6 culminates 5-day drone seminar with skills showcase

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) concluded its five-day drone seminar with a skills demonstration at the Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado Grandstand, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, on September 12, 2025.

A total of 40 graduates showcased the knowledge they gained from the training, highlighting the wide applications of drone technology, including documentation, innovation, and its crucial role in police operations.

Police Colonel Victorino Romanillos Jr., chief of the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, delivered the keynote message on behalf of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6.

In his message, Romanillos said, “I commend the participants for their dedication and urge them to use what they have learned not only for professional growth but also for the benefit of the community.”

The closing ceremony was also attended by key officers of PRO 6 and personnel from the regional headquarters. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)