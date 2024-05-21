PRO 6 deploys 247 cops to enhance regional security

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) distributed 247 police officers to various police units across the region during a formal turnover ceremony at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City on May 20, 2024.

The turnover ceremony was presided over by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas.

These personnel, coming from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6, were assigned to the following police offices:

* Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) - 20 personnel

* Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) - 20 personnel

* Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - 35 personnel

* Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office - 20 personnel (Nocppo)

* Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) - 20 personnel

* Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - 132 personnel

Icpo received the most significant number of additional personnel to support the activation of new police stations within the city.

The downloaded personnel are expected to bolster the existing manpower of the recipient units, enhancing their ability to deliver security and public safety services.

In his speech, Wanky emphasized that the deployment of additional officers will strengthen peace and order efforts and improve the delivery of public safety services on the ground.

He urged the personnel to remain motivated and perform their duties with integrity, dedication, and professionalism.

"You are there to assist the police stations in intensifying their crime prevention and solution initiatives Furthermore, strive to make people feel safe in your areas of responsibility," Wanky said.

Wanky also cautioned the personnel against seeking political patronage regarding assignments.

"While we readily award and recognize outstanding PNP personnel, we will be unforgiving to those who violate the organization's rules or engage in illegal activities," Wanky said.

Among the 247 personnel, three are Police Commissioned Officers designated for Ippo, while the remaining 244 are Police Non-Commissioned Officers.

Wanky was joined by the PRO-Western Visayas Command Group and Staff during the turnover. (Leo Solinap)